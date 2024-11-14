The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show returned to Punchestown Event Centre this week, the first time it has been held indoors and during the traditional winter time slot since 2019.

The timing of the event comes at an ideal time for farmers and contractors alike, largely due to the good harvest and extended grazing season, which has allowed many to get on top of busy workloads.

Aside from the many newly formed partnerships announced at the show, there were a number of new tractor models launched on to the Irish market also. We look at some of these tractors below.

Kubota M7-174

The Kubota M7-174 Premium KVT.

Following its global launch in recent weeks, Ireland is one of the first countries to receive the new M7004 tractor series from Kubota.

FJS Plant Sales debuted the all-new Kubota M7-174 Premium KVT model at this week’s show.

The new M7004 tractors mark 10 years since the launch of the series in 2014, which at the time signified a major leap for the Japanese brand. The latest M7004 three-model series features the proven 6.1l four-cylinder Kubota engine and churns out maximum horsepowers from 135hp to 175hp.

Like the current M7003, the M7004 offers a choice of either powershift or Kubota variable transmission (KVT), with the latter gaining updated preset droop settings for customisable transmission sensitivity and improved fuel efficiency.

In addition, the KMonitor benefits from a new quad-core processor that delivers expanded functionality and faster processing speeds.

Other updates are geared around operator convenience, including repositioned fuel and DEF tanks, along with more accessible cab steps and a newly repositioned cooling pack offering better access to key components, while simplifying maintenance.

Fendt 620 Vario

The Fendt 620 Vario.

Having made its first global appearance at Agritechnica in Germany last year, the Fendt 600 Vario series arrived in Ireland for the first time at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show this week.

The model on display was the flagship 620 Vario offering from the manufacturer's newly established four-model four-cylinder range.

Maximum power outputs range from 164hp in the 614 Vario to 224hp in the 620 Vario. This includes Fendt’s Dynamic Performance boost system which adds an additional 15hp.

Power is sourced from the newly developed four-cylinder 5l AGCO Power Core 50 engine, which has been paired up with the TA510 VarioDrive single-range transmission, a similar unit to that fitted in the larger 700 Vario Gen7 and 900 Vario tractors.

The VarioDrive transmission continuously measures slip on all four wheels and, as a result, diverts power to those with the most grip for an independent four-wheel drive. Other benefits of this transmission approach are said to include improved steering lock and reduced tyre wear.

Weighing in at 7,740kg, the 620 Vario model offers a power-to-weight ratio of 34.4kg/hp. Rear lift capacity is 9,790kg, while the maximum permissible weight is 13,500kg. The series is fitted with the same cab and controls as the larger six-cylinder tractors.

Case IH Farmall 120C

Case IH Farmall 120C

One of the highlights on the Case IH stand was the newly updated Farmall C model range. The new fresh-faced Farmall C range spans from the 90C to the 120C model displayed.

The series offers improved performance, comfort and, for the first time, a suite of precision technology options.

Fitted with a 24-speed ActiveDrive 2 (hi-lo) transmission, models now feature the integrated ActiveClutch brake-to-neutral function and an increased hydraulic pump capacity of 82l/min. Visibility has been improved for the operator thanks to the relocated exhaust and an improved LED light package.

Aside from modernised digital instrumentation, telematics are optionally available ex-factory in both standard and advanced packages. Hydraulic auto guidance is also optionally available, powered via the Pro 1200 monitor and VectorPro receiver. Headland management functions have also been added.

Lift capacity and fuel tank capacity have been increased respectively to 4,700kg and 130l, while larger rear R38 tyres are now an option. Most distinctly, new Farmall C tractors benefit from the brand's latest styling architecture.

New Holland T5.120

The New Holland T5 Dual Command.

The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show was the first Irish public debut for the new T5 Dual Command models from New Holland. Displayed on the stand was the flagship T5.120 model from the new 80hp-117hp five-model range.

The new series comprises the T5.80, T5.90, T5.110 and T5.120 and not only boasts new styling, but a whole host of important updates below the surface.

Rear-lift capacity has been increased by 7% to 4,700kg and a new 82l/min hydraulic pump offers 30% more hydraulic flow than before. Meanwhile, an optional HD front axle is now available for those intending to carry out intense loader applications.

It is also now possible for new models to accommodate 38in rear wheels, meaning ground clearance has also been increased. Other new features include auto-engaging 4WD, auto differential lock, brake-to-neutral function, mechanical cab suspension, a new digital instrument cluster and a new wet disc front PTO.

A new loader joystick has been fitted with forward and reverse shuttle control buttons, leaving all loader and transmission functions easier.

Models can also be equipped with CustomSteer adaptive steering, which adjusts the number of turns of the steering wheel required relative to the steering angle. A new exhaust shape and upgraded work lighting package improves visibility.

Telematics and a suite of precision farming technologies are now available. Some of these include guidance, Isobus and the Intelliview 12 touchscreen terminal. New T5 models are also set up for real-time data monitoring via the recently launched New Holland Field Ops platform.