Visitors to the Kramer stand can expect to see a lineup of the German manufacturer’s bestselling telehandler and wheel-loader models. These machines will include the KT407 medium capacity and KT144 compact telehandler, alongside the unique rigid body, four-wheel steering KL35.8T, medium-capacity telescopic wheel-loader and flagship KL55.8T.

The Kramer KT144 is the firm's most compact telehandler offering.

KT144

The KT144 telehandler is the smallest model in the portfolio, offering a 1,450kg lift capacity and 4.5m maximum reach. It is equipped with a Stage V 25hp Yanmar engine, which can be optionally upgraded to a larger 45hp unit, also sourced from Yanmar.

The 25hp model comes fitted with 36.4l/min hydraulic pump, while the larger 45hp option comes fitted with a 42l/min pump, with a further option of upgrading this to the 70l/min.

KT407

The KT407 is the brand’s most popular telehandler model in Ireland. The seller is fitted with a 3.6l four-pot Deutz engine, which churns out 136p.

It is coupled to a three-range 40km/h hydrostatic transmission. In terms of capacity, the KT407 has 140l/min hydraulic capacity on tap and maximum lift height of 7m, and lift capacity of 4t.

KL35.8T

The KL35.8T is fitted with a 75hp Deutz engine or an optional 100hp variant. This is paired with a 20km/h hydrostatic transmission, which is available for an upgrade to 30km/h or 40km/h. Maximum hydraulic pump capacity is 84l/min. Maximum lift height is 4m, while maximum lift capacity is 3.5t.

KL55.8T

The flagship KL55.8T telescopic wheel-loader is fitted with a 4.1l Deutz four-cylinder engine and churns out a respectable 156hp. The transmission is a three-speed, 40km/h hydrostatic unit.

Lift capacity is 3,900kg and lift heigh tops out at 5.4m. Hydraulic flow is 187l/min.

The FTMTA show takes place on 12th, 13th & 14th of November 2024 in Punchestown from 10am to 6pm daily, with the show opened to 8pm on Wednesday.