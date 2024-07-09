Weighing in at 2,670kg, the tedder requires one single-acting and one double-acting hydraulic connection.

Krone has launched its new Vendro C 1340, a 12-rotor tedder, with a working width of almost 13.4m. The tedder is now equipped with the OptiTurn rotor concept and a 24cm increased working width.

Twelve rotors of 1.5m diameter, each with six tine arms, provide a generous overlap. The OptiTurn rotor is designed so the tedder remains at the optimum height even on rough ground.

Krone says the rotor guide wheels run very close to the three-dimensionally curved OptiTurn tines to pick up the crop, minimise losses and spread it evenly.

The spreading angle can be variably set in four levels, in a range of 13° to 19°, depending on requirements. The working height can be adjusted via a crank handle, or the optional hydraulic adjustment allows the operator to make the adjustment from the tractor cab.

The machine can be ordered with a border swath cloth mounted on the right side in direction of travel that is folded in and out hydraulically via the operation panel.

Transport axle

The hydraulic relief of the transport axle, is available on request, or as standard on the Plus model.

When tedding, the transport axle runs along on the ground close to the operating range of the tines, guiding them over each ground contour.

Krone has stuck with a fully mechanical drive train, comprised of the main gearbox with an integrated freewheel.

In combination with the drive shafts, the Octo-Link finger coupling and the hermetically closed rotor gearboxes are designed for low maintenance.

With a transport width of 2.99m and a length of 6.05m, it has a minimum power requirement of 55 horse power.

