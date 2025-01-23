The system enabling operators to control all functions either directly beside the CEP or remotely, within a three-kilometre range, while working in the field.

Mastek has introduced a new Combi Engine Pump (CEP) at LAMMA, which combines an 200hp turbo Doosan engine, a Bauer SX2000 pump with the firm’s uprated 320 CFM compressor.

Featuring a specially patented changeover clutch, the CEP allows operators to switch between pumping slurry and using the compressor to blow out the pipes with the sponge, all of which is housed on a single skid frame.

This system enables operators to control all functions either directly beside the CEP or remotely, within a three-kilometre range, while working in the field. Mastek claims to be the first manufacturer in Ireland and the UK to bring this all-in-one product to market.