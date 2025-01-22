The Aodes Pathcross 650S is fitted with a 650cc V-twin engine and belt drive CVT transmission.

Boss Offroad Vehicles officially launched its distribution partnership with ATV and UTV manufacturer, Aodes last week at LAMMA show. Aodes is a Chinese manufacturer based in Shandong and claims to have 30 years’ experience in the powersports industry.

On display was the Pathcross 650 S model, the smallest ATV offered by the firm. It is equipped with a V-twin four-stroke engine with electronic fuel injection, coupled with a belt drive CVT transmission offering selectable 2wd and 4wd.

Adjustable coilover shocks are fitted front and rear. Front and rear racks are rated to carry 75kg and 150kg and use a quick attach system for the secure mounting of attachments. A range of up to six body colours are available.

The Workcross 650 UTV line was also displayed on the Boss Offroad Vehicles stand.

The well-presented Workcross 650 range of UTVs from Aodes was also on display, bearing a very similar powertrain specification to the Pathcross ATV.

Irish distribution of the Aodes brand will be handled by Noel Turley Auto Sales, based in Galway. Pricing for the Pathcross 650 S starts at €7,681 plus VAT.