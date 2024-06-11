Lemken was hit with a cyberattack on 11 May, affecting all of its production sites.

Cultivation, seeding and cropcare equipment manufacturer, Lemken has resumed production following a cyberattack on 11 May affecting all its sites and targeting large parts of its IT infrastructure.

Production has so far only resumed at its plant in Alpen, Germany, with operations set to recommence elsewhere as soon as possible.

“We are pleased that we can already produce the first machines again at the Alpen plant. Order processing and spare parts ordering and delivery are also working again.

“However, we are currently still in emergency operation, so not all processes and procedures are running smoothly. We expect to have 100% process capacity available again in four weeks at the latest,” Anthony van der Ley, Lemken Group CEO, said.

This attack is not the first of its kind. Two years ago, AGCO’s IT system was hit with a ransomware attack, which saw production affected for a considerable time period.