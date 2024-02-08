The SIMA show, regarded as the second largest machinery exhibition in Europe and which was due to take place in November, has been cancelled.

France’s flagship machinery show, SIMA, has been cancelled.

Show organisers EXPOSIMA have blamed the cancellation on several factors.

These include a forecasted decline in the agricultural equipment market and the withdrawal of major players from the event.

The show is regarded as the second largest machinery exhibition in Europe, second only to Agritechnica in Germany. SIMA and Agritechnica generally take place in alternate years. SIMA 2024 was scheduled to take place from 24 to 27 November.

'Significant decline'

“The agricultural context becomes more complicated in 2024 with a forecast of a very significant decline in the agricultural equipment market,” explained the show organisers in a statement.

“This situation comes after the COVID-19 crisis, the war in Ukraine, fluctuations in raw material and energy prices.

“These days, our farmers in France and Europe have expressed their exasperation. Their demands are legitimate in the face of often incoherent political decisions: on regulations, difficult and complicated trajectories to meet future environmental requirements and the profitability of our agricultural operations.”

This isn’t the first time the show has been cancelled. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 SIMA show dates.

It last took place in November 2022 and is forecasted to return in 2026.