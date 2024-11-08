The Tedd-Air 1120T trailed, eight-rotor tedder will feature on the Malone stand.

Following the launch of the Proline 610 centre delivery rake at the Ploughing, Malone has yet another new product up its sleeve to unveil for visitors attending the FTMTA show in Punchestown. Making its debut, and further complementing the brand’s mower range, will be the Procut 3000FP non-conditioner model.

The new 3m non-conditioner model shares a similar “pull-type” hydraulic flotation setup as the firm’s Procut 3000FC front-mounted conditioner model. Delving into the technicalities, the 3000FP uses the renowned Comer cutterbar and gearboxes and driveline, supplied by Walterscheid.

The mower uses a 1,000rpm input gearbox, which in turn drives each of its seven discs, each fitted with two quick-fit blades.

Alongside the Procut 3000FC front conditioner mower, Malone will present its 3000fP plain front mower for the first time.

Weighing in at 1,110kg, Malone has said that 100hp is the minimum power requirement. Other standard features include central grease points, an adjustable swath gate and LED lights. A blind-spot assist camera system is available as an option.

Other recent newcomers to the Malone range and bound for Punchestown include the Proline 610 rake and the trailed eight-rotor Tedd-Air 1120T model.

Offering a fixed 6.1m (20.5ft) working width, the Proline 610 is equipped with 2.8m (9.5ft) rotors, each fitted with 11 tine arms.

Each arm is equipped with four cranked lift tines. Standard features include a steering axle, 230/55 R16 tyres, manual rotor height adjustment, a spare wheel and a parking stand. Malone will also display a wide range of plain and conditioner mowers models from its Procut ranges, alongside a selection of mounted and trailed Tedd-Air tedder models.

The Mayo manufacturer will have on show a post-driver, log spliter and topper from its Redline range. A 0% finance offer will also be launched on all grass equipment.

The Proline 610 rake will make its second show appearance.

The FTMTA show takes place on 12th, 13th & 14th of November 2024 in Punchestown from 10am to 6pm daily, with the show opened to 8pm on Wednesday.