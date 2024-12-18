Massey Ferguson has announced that Tim Walters has been appointed as the new Brand Manager for Massey Ferguson, Ireland and the UK.

Following this, he has worked as area sales manager and harvesting national sales manager, before his role as manager of sales support and product marketing UK and Ireland, leading a team of four sales support specialists.

Officially starting his new role on 1 December 2024, Tim will head-up the Ireland and UK sales and marketing team.

This role was previously held by Edenderry man William Judge.