Massey Ferguson has just launched its new 5M Series, which includes six tractors from 95hp up to the new, flagship 145hp model (previously 135hp). The new 5M lineup replaces the outgoing 5700 M range.

The new 5M tractors are now finished in the latest Massey Ferguson family styling, including the diamond grey cab and the new model logo design on the side of the bonnet, which is fronted by a black, ribbed grille.

The six models in the range are powered by the same 4.4l AGCO Power four-cylinder Stage V engine used in the previous 5700 M series.

It now comes with a 24% larger fuel tank, which holds 198 litres.

The 5M Series comes equipped with the proven Dyna-4 transmission, which has 16 forward and 16 reverse speeds with a 40km/h Eco top speed. Previously, 5700 M customers had the choice of a synchronised 12×12 mechanical or the Dyna-4 powershift transmission.

The 5M Series is equipped with a 1.3m-wide spacious cab with an up-rated, optional air conditioning system.

The optional AutoDrive feature offers automatic shifting in Power or Eco modes, along with brake-to-neutral, which automatically disengages drive when the pedal is pressed.

An open-centre, 58-litre/min hydraulic system is fitted as standard to the 5M Series, while a 100-litre/min system is an option.

It features a completely flat floor and car-style pedals, with a large glass area and compact All-in-One SCR system, tucked under the cab to maintain a high level of visibility.

Comfort is further improved thanks to a new cab suspension system, optional on all models.

New LED work light options, in addition to the halogen lights, provide more illumination for night work. The range is offered with a choice of either two LED front and rear work lights, or two mid-mounted units. Outside, a PTO switch is fitted to the rear of the fender on the left side.

Smart farming

For those after precision, all 5M tractors can come fitted with full MF Guide, including the Fieldstar 5 terminal (optional IsoBus) or as MF Guide ready.

MF Guide provides automatic steering and is offered with a Trimble, or a choice of other receivers that provide a range of positioning accuracies.

It can also provide high-end automatic features such as section control, rate control and real time data transfer with telematics.

Loader options

The 5M Series is compatible with a wide range of factory-fitted loaders. Designed with manoeuvrability in mind, it has a 4.65m turning radius and the choice of a mechanical or electrical joystick.

It comes with the option of the Visio Roof for better visibility and safer handling operations.