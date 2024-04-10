After more than 10 years with McHale Plant Sales serving as the sole Merlo distributor for the Republic of Ireland, the Italian manufacturer has announced plans to establish a dealer network in the Republic.

Merlo, the Italian telehandler manufacturer, has announced that it is changing its approach to the way in which it accesses the market in the Republic of Ireland.

In the coming months, McHale Plant Sales based in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, will cease its tenure as the sole Irish importer and distributor for the brand’s agricultural and construction telehandler ranges.

Merlo will take direct control of the distribution of products, parts and services across the Republic of Ireland, via a soon-to-be-formed dealer network.

The change to the distribution model draws to a close a partnership with McHale Plant Sales that exceeded 10 years. The new arrangements will see a new nationwide network of dealers for both Merlo agricultural and construction ranges, a model already established in several European countries.

Paolo Merlo, CEO and president of Merlo Group, said: “As a family-owned and progressive business, we are committed to increasing our presence globally and Ireland is a key part of our future plans. The Irish telescopic handler market continues to grow year on year, which is very encouraging.

“The successful relationship between Merlo and McHale began more than 10 years ago, and we wish to thank McHale Plant Sales for the excellent work in those years.

“It has, for sure, set the right foundation to empower Merlo’s products to carry forward the strongest of reputations in the Irish market and we wish the team at McHale all the very best for the future,” Merlo concluded.