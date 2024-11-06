Murphy Machinery will be exhibiting the latest from the Alpego, Heva and Berthoud brands at this year’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

The distributor will showcase the Jet-X range, which is the Italian manufacturer’s pneumatic seed drill. Three working widths are available; 3m, 3.5m and 4m. Hopper capacity is 1,500l as standard, with a 250l extension available as an option. Half-width shut-off is also available.

The Jet-X on display will be equipped with Alpego’s RTEK power harrow. Alpego fits 12 rotors within the 3m working width. The RTEK harrow includes Alpego’s patented Twin Force Tek system, whereby each pair of rotors are mounted on a one-piece support.

The Hercules front- and rear-mounted sprayer set up.

A new folding Poker rotavator, equipped with a horizontal axis rotor for soil crumbling and mixing of weeds and other crop residues, will debut at the event. Fitted with a double gear-driven central transmission, it is available in working widths from 3.6 to 5m.

A 3m Cayman CA will also make an appearance, which is a rigid, compact mounted cultivator designed for surface tillage, but also for soil mixing in deeper operations.

The Alpego IZ Inversa stone burier will be on display, kitted out with the new Jet A IsoBus seeder. The IZ Inversa is designed for burying stones, clods and crop residuals. Fitted with a sorting grid and a levelling bar, it’s designed to bring the refined, thinner soil back to the surface.

Alpego’s range of rotary tillers is equipped with its patented central gear transmission, that runs in an oil bath. The vertically arranged gears are made of cast iron.

All drive shafts on Inversa destined for Ireland are fitted with automatic cam clutches over a traditional slip clutch. It comes with the choice of a cage, spiral, spike or packer roller.

From Berthoud, Murphy’s will display a top of the range trailed Vantage sprayer along with the Hercules front- and rear-mounted sprayer set up.

It will have a range of Heva machines on display over the three days, including a tip roller, combi disc, front roller and grassland sub-tiller.