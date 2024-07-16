Massey Ferguson has added two new, heavy-duty butterfly mowers to its DM range. The new heavier-duty DM 9614 TL offers a 9.6m working width, while the larger DM 10114 TL has a 10.1m working width. The two new models will be available alongside the established and streamlined MF DM 8612 TL and MF DM 9614 TL mowers.

The new models are equipped with the latest heavy-duty, spur gear cutterbar. The mowers come with a choice of conditioner, either the tined KC version, or the RC roller, which now features drive to both rollers and a more aggressive ‘steel-on-steel’ option, for heavier crops.

Pro models include IsoBus control, allowing operators to automate functions for ease of use, while conditioning intensity can be adjusted to match the crop and produce a uniform dry matter.

The Pro models also connect the front and rear-mowing units, offering manual or automatic side shift for the front mower, to reduce missed areas on hills. The system automatically adjusts the ground pressure, via MF’s TurboLift, in relation to the rear mower. GPS section control lifts the mower on the headland to avoid previously worked areas, while the rear mower automatically raises and centres when reversing.

All Pro models are also available with a belt grouper that transfers crop to the centre, to form swaths from 1.6m to 3m wide. New sensors on the system monitor the belt units’ position and automatically adjusts this to maintain the optimum centre of gravity.

Twin-rotor rake additions

Massey Ferguson has revamped its RK twin rotor rake offering, with six new models with working widths from 7.6m to 10m. The new models feature IsoBus operation (Pro), speed related height adjustment, as well as section control and maintenance-free rotor heads.

A new flex-High speed-dependant raking height system automatically raises and lowers the machine to maintain the optimum working height. All rotors feature maintenance-free heads, while a standard switch box or load-sensing on the Pro models, allows individual control of the rotors. Section control is available on all new models.

A new ‘My Memory’ option makes it faster and easier to change between fields by saving the working height, working width and swath width before switching to the transport position. A new gearbox design allows all models below the largest RK 1102 TRC Pro to fold to less than 4m high without removing any tine arms.