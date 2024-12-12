Merlo UK recently held its annual dealer conference at Crewe Hall, Cheshire.

The event, which brought together the brand's network of construction and agricultural dealers, served as a perfect opportunity to recognise its best performing dealers for 2024.

Awards were presented based on a number of different categories.

Northern Irish dealer DA Forgie, with depots in Limavady, Co Derry, and Lisburn, Co Antrim, secured the 2024 title of ‘Dealer of the year 2024’.

Other Merlo UK dealers of the year awards included:

Parts dealer of the year: Cooks Midlands Ltd.

Service dealer of the year: Southwest Handling Ltd.

AG sales dealer of the year: Wiltshires.

CE sales dealer of the year: BH Plant Sales.

In recent months, the Merlo dealer network on the island of Ireland has gone from strength to strength, particularly in Ireland, following the brand's change of distribution model.

Since September, the Italian loader specialist has appointed three new dealers in Ireland.

Mark Lennox, Sales Director, DA Forgie receiving Dealer of the Year 2024 Award from Jenny Radcliffe, and Shaun Groom, General Manager, Merlo UK and Ireland.

The newly appointed dealers in Ireland now include Nunan Farm Machinery, based in Broadford, Co Limerick; FJS Plant Ltd, based out of Naas, Co Kildare, and Bonnettstown, Co Kilkenny; and Jim Power Agri Sales Ltd of Tallow, Co Waterford.

Along with JB Barrett Tractors based in Co Tyrone, the Irish Merlo dealer network now comprises five dealers, two of which have two depots.