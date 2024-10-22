Last Saturday, Hennessy Auctioneers held its October online machinery auction, attracting its largest number of registered online bidders this year.

A total of 1,650 bidders had registered before proceedings got under way.

Topping the sale was a 1991 Ford 7810 Series III in what appeared to be original condition, selling for €22,000.

Over 800 lots were catalogued including those entered into the timed online auction. The total clearance rate tallied at 90%, which the firm described as very strong.

Other standout machines sold on the day including a clean 2005 Redrock TH280 pivot steer loader which sold at €18,750, a 2016 Kubota 2.6t mini digger which sold at €17,300 and a 1984 Deutz DX120 which sold at €14,600. A 2015 Toyota Hilux single-cab pickup sold at €13,500, a McConnel PA500SE hedge cutter sold at €9,000, a 2007 Barford 6t dumper sold at €8,300 plus VAT, a 2007 Teagle Tomahawk 9090 straw blower sold at €6,200 and a 2015 Abbey 2090 side spreader sold at €5,700.

All lots had no VAT unless stated “plus VAT”. Commission was charged at 5% subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Hennessy’s next monthly online machinery auction will take place on Saturday 16 November.

This 1991 Ford 7810 Series III topped the sale, selling at €22,000.

This 2016 Kubota 2.6t mini digger sold at €17,300.

This 1984 Deutz DX120 sold at €14,600.

This 2015 Toyota Hilux single cab pickup sold at €13,500.

This McConnel PA500SE hedge cutter sold at €9,000.

This 2007 Barford 6t dumper sold at €8,300 plus VAT.

This 2007 Teagle Tomahawk 9090 straw blower sold at €6,200.