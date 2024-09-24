All McHale tedders are fitted with 1.54m (61”) diameter rotors that are equipped with seven tine arms and double hooked tines.

At last week’s National Ploughing Championships, McHale unveiled its new flagship tedder, the ProPel T10-1260 which is a 10-rotor trailed unit with a working width of 12.6m (41’ 3”). This follows on from last year’s event where the Mayo firm first launched its ProPel tedder range, with two models initially showcased. This included the ProPel M6-770, six-rotor mounted machine and the T8-1020, an eight-rotor trailed unit.

Power is transferred to the rotors using a heavy-duty driveline with greaseable universal joints. An overload clutch protects the driveline while all pivoting points are incorporated in the cast housing. All McHale tedders are fitted with 1.54m (61”) diameter rotors that are equipped with seven tine arms that all support a double hooked tine. Once again, McHale has opted for the heavy-duty hook tine. Operators have the ability to adjust the angle and height of the rotors if required.

When tedding the headlands or around obstacles, the optional headland management system can be hydraulically folded into position by the operator in the cab.

The trailed ProPel T8-1020 and T10-1260 can be folded on to the chassis at a transport width of 2.9m.

The low centre of gravity and six stud axles, offer a transportation speed of up to 40km/h. The new model is priced at €36,000 plus VAT.