The Jumbo 8000 is the largest model, with the ability to chop forage to 25mm.

Austrian manufacturer Pöttinger is celebrating 25 years of Jumbo forage wagons.

First unveiled in 1999, the Jumbo was regarded as being a "new dimension in large capacity silage wagons".

Originally built for tractors up to 280hp, this has almost doubled, with today’s flagship Jumbo 8000 compatible with tractors up to 500hp.

Now industry standard, the Jumbo was the first machine built by Pöttinger to be designed entirely using 3D computer aided design (CAD).

Built at its facility in Grieskirchen, Austria, Pöttinger now exports around 90% of its total forage wagon production.

After a quarter century of innovations, Pöttinger claims many industry firsts.

These include the world's first forage wagon capable of a 25mm chop length, with its currently flagship Jumbo 8000. Other innovations worthy of a mention include the Easy Move swing-out knife bank and Autocut knife sharpening system.

The original Jumbo forage wagon from 1999.

Following the arrival of the Jumbo 7000 in 2021 and Jumbo 8000 in 2022, this summer Pöttinger added the all-new Jumbo 5000 range, which, like the larger models, now benefits from a number of updates, most notably the movable headboard.

The three Jumbo 5000, 7000 and 8000 ranges span in capacity from 32m3 to 56.5m3.