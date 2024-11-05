The new range is offered in six, compact, twin-axle models, ranging from 32 to 54m3.

Well-known Austrian manufacturer of grassland and tillage equipment, PÖttinger, has big plans to exhibit a wide range of kit at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show. Its main focus this year will be the new Jumbo 5300 series wagons, which were launched during the summer. Up front and centre will also be its Aerosem drill, which has the option to sow cereals, as well as maize and other crops. The firm will also be showing a range of mowers, front and rear, Servo plough, the Terradisc disc cultivator and a HIT tedder.

5000 series Jumbo

Forage wagon users who have been impressed with PÖttinger’s larger 7000 and 8000 series Jumbo wagons, now have the smaller range of 5000s to choose from. The new range encompasses many of the same features and designs and is offered in six compact twin-axle models, ranging from 32m3 to 54m3.

The standard pickup is a 1.89m, six-tine version, which can be upgraded to the Profi version, which adds an extra tine bar and a further 46cm of working width.

Both pickups are controlled from both ends by cam tracks, with the tines set at a slight trailing angle to avoid them digging into the ground.

It features an 800mm, 1.58m-wide rotor, which feeds the grass through the 45-knife bank. PÖttinger says this delivers a theoretical chop length of 34mm. The system can be factory fitted with an electro-hydraulically driven Autocut knife-sharpening kit. The movable front headboard is now standard, which PÖttinger claims offers an additional load capacity of 4.3m3 with the same length.

Maize and cereals with the one drill

PÖttinger will also showcase its Aerosem pneumatic drill, specifically the PCS 3002 ADD Duplex drill. This is a two-in-one conventional one-pass drill and precision planter, unique to PÖttinger.

The Aerosem PCS 3002 ADD is a three-metre, heavy-duty (10-rotor) power harrow, which is piggybacked by a pneumatic drill. It’s configured to a normal one-pass drill, but it’s also a precision planter with single-seed placement capabilities. The seed drill is designed for four applications: sowing cereals, sowing maize with or without fertiliser and sowing maize with grass.