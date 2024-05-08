Redrock Machinery Ltd has announced that it has successfully acquired the Ktwo and Warwick trailers brands.

Redrock Machinery Ltd has announced that it has acquired the Ktwo and Warwick Trailers brands. This follows English manufacturer Ktwo entering administration on the 28 March after falling into financial difficulties.

Based in Buckinghamshire, Ktwo was founded in 1988 and started building muck spreaders in 1992. In 2019, the company bought Warwick Trailers, which had been in business since the 1950s. The acquisition included the company’s 52,000sq ft factory near Hampshire.

This allowed Ktwo to triple its production capacity.

However, significant investment was required to modernize the Warwick facility to what is now a state-of-the-art manufacturing premises.

Completion of the modernisation process occurred at the same time as a downturn in demand, further straining Ktwo’s finances before it entered administration.

In a statement, Armagh based Redrock said, “Both these brands are reputable and leading manufacturers of high-quality agricultural machinery and equipment.

“This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for the Redrock Group, as we seek to enhance our product range and expand our network in the agricultural industry. Redrock Machinery and the Ktwo brand are both known for their commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. By combining our expertise, resources, and market knowledge, we are confident that this acquisition will create exciting opportunities for growth and development.

It continued: “We will continue manufacturing the Ktwo products at the current Haddenham location and support the Ktwo brand through our Ktwo and Redrock dealer network. We look forward to working with Terry and the Ktwo team”.

Based in Collone, Co Armagh, Redrock was originally founded in 1976 at which point it traded as Redrock Engineering. After years of successful growth, the business continually diversified. Part of this diversification in the early 2000s involved the manufacturing of equipment to serve the construction sector.

A combination of the economic downturn and the loss of sight from its core business partly resulted in the company entering administration in 2009.

In 2010, Co Fermanagh-based business Steel Solutions acquired Redrock Engineering. Under new management, the business was restructured and changed its name to Redrock Machinery Ltd.

Since then, Redrock has grown to become one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural equipment in Ireland and the UK. In 2022, the business increased its production capacity with the opening of its dedicated trailer factory.

For now, it remains unknown as to what Redrock Machinery’s intentions are for the Ktwo and Warwick brands and whether or not they will remain as separate brand names or be incorporated under the Redrock Machinery branding in due course.