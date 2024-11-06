Co Derry machinery dealer H Fulton Tractors (Schaffer UK and Ireland), the UK and Irish importer and distributor of Schaffer loaders will attend the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show with a selection of popular models from the German manufacturer.

Set to be on show are the 3650T, 6680T and the 8620T, all of which are telescopic pivot steer machines.

The 8620T is fitted with a 102hp Deutz engine, with a two-speed hydrostatic drive unit taking care of speeds up to 40km/h. In terms of capacities and capabilities, the 8620T has a lift capacity of 4,200kg and a maximum tipping height of 4.35m. The standard hydraulic pump has a delivery rate of 106l/min, with a larger pump option available.

The 6680T has a 3,100kg lift capacity and 4m reach height.

The 6680T sits below the 8620T and is fitted with a 75hp Deutz engine. It has a 3,100kg lift capacity and reach height of 3.98m. The standard hydraulic pump has a 76l/min delivery rate which can be upgraded to flow sharing 88l/min option or 104l/min load sensing option.

The 3650T is a compact machine, capable of lifting 1,950kg and with a maximum reach height of 3.01m. Under the bonnet is a 50hp Kubota engine, married to a 51l/min hydraulic pump which, like the others, can be upgraded to a larger 60l/min alternative.