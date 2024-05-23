The working demonstration day will take place on Thursday 23 May from 1.30pm to 5pm.

Well-known John Deere dealership Geary’s Garage is set to host a working demonstration day with SIP and John Deere grassland equipment on Thursday 23 May from 1.30pm to 5pm.

Geary’s Garage has two depots, one in Co Limerick and the other in Co Clare.

The demonstration will be signposted and will take place near the firm's Clarecastle depot (V95 X0XK) in Co Clare.

The working event will feature SIP mounted mowers, four- and six-rotor SIP tedders and single- and twin-rotor SIP rakes.

The grass will be baled using John Deere balers, with a host of John Deere tractors and some Kramer telehandlers also set to be on site.

The event is open to the public.