The slurry spreading season will open on 13 January for farmers in Zone A (Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow); on 16 January for farmers in Zone B (Clare, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Sligo, and Westmeath), and on 1 February for farmers in Zone C (Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan) and in Northern Ireland.

Farmers should also be aware that the prohibited period for spreading chemical fertiliser has been extended this spring. Farms located in Zone A can’t apply chemical fertiliser until January 27. The earliest date in which farmers in Zone B can spread is January 30. In addition, farmers located in the Zone C can’t spread chemical fertilisers until the season opens on February 15, 2024.

Farmyard manure

farmers in Zone A can spread Farmyard Manure from 13 January, farmers in Zone B can spread it from 16 January, while farmers in Zone C are restricted until the 1 February.