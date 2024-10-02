The new Primus 600 series is powered by a six-cylinder FPT engine producing a total 205hp.

Strautmann will unveil its brand new Primus 600 series self-propelled diet feeders at the EuroTier show in Hannover, Germany, next month.

The new series - with volumes of 17m3 to 22m3 - features many updates right from its chassis through to machine control.

A new operator cab has been fitted with the Strautmann feed control system, combining a weighing device and machine information, as well as a control terminal and camera monitor all in one. A new joystick has also been fitted.

Air-conditioning and a heated windscreen are standard features of the new cab.

Engine

Powering Primus 600 models is a six-cylinder FPT engine producing a total of 205hp. Four-wheel steering, crab steering and tail swing suppression are all standard features, while 4wd is available as an option.

The milling cutter head offers a pick-up width of 2m and a reach height of up to 5.50m.

Further details will be available at the official public launch at the EuroTier show from 12 to 15 November.