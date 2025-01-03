The system is comprised of the Digi-Star FD1 tablet, a data transfer device, and the TAP FEED Pro/Feedlot subscription.

Topcon Agriculture has introduced its TMR Flex Pro feed management system for existing weigh cell diet feeders.

The system allows farmers to manage the feeding process and monitor diets and feed data in real-time.

The system is comprised of the Digi-Star FD1 tablet, a data transfer device, and a subscription to the TAP FEED Pro/Feedlot cloud-based platform.

The TMR Flex Pro can be connected to existing Digi-Star scale systems or weigh cells of any kind on any brand of diet feeder.

Like its competitors, the system is designed to maximise efficiency in feed management, allowing producers to reduce costs, and maximise feed usage.

The system offers enhanced data visibility and monitoring capabilities, providing farmers with data-driven insights for better planning and decision-making.

It is expected that the system will be retailed in Ireland via the newly appointed Topcon Agriculture distributor, IAM Agricultural Machinery.