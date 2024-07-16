While June registrations weren't so positive, overall year-to-date registrations are more positive, up 1.32% on 2023.

A total of 14 new telescopic loaders were registered during June, a significant decrease compared with June 2023, when 26 new units were registered, according to data provided by the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

However, the six-month year-to-date figure for the January to June period sits at 384 units. The market remains positive, showing a 1.32% increase in registrations compared with the first six months of 2023. Meath accounted for nine out of the 14 machines registered in June and is the county with the most new registrations for the year-to-date at 64 units, or 16.6% of the total market.

The two leading brands JCB and Manitou account for 70% of the total new market, while Kramer is ranked third, with a healthy 13% market share. There were 29 imported used telescopic loaders registered in June 2024.

Wheeled loaders

The Irish wheeled loader market recorded a lower number of new registrations in June at five units, compared to June 2023, when eight new units were registered. The year-to-date market sits at 178 machines, a decrease of 14% on 2023. The position of the smaller Chinese manufactured machines at the lower price and power end of the market again declined marginally, to 52% of the total year-to-date new wheeled loader registrations in Ireland. There were four imported, used wheeled loaders registered throughout June.

Backhoe loaders

There were no new backhoe loaders registered in June, compared with four units in June 2023. The year-to-date figure totals at 58 units, which converts to an 11% year-to-date decrease. Meanwhile, there were five used backhoe loaders registered in June.