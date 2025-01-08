A number of John Deere, Claas and Deutz Fahr tractors are included int he sale.

A large machinery dispersal auction will take place on 18 January as part of Hennessy Auctioneers’ monthly online machinery auction. The Portlaoise auctioneer was appointed by representatives of the late Johnny and Laurence McGuinness, Lusk, Co Dublin, to auction off over 100 lots of machinery, including tractors, tillage implements, as well as potato equipment.

Tractors up for grabs include a 2015 Claas Arion 650 with 2,359 hours, a 2014 John Deere 6170M with 13,700 hours, a 2021 Deutz Fahr Warrier 6215 TTV with 2,625 hours, and a 2010 John Deere 8430 with 10,608 hours. Other sample lots include a selection of trailers, eg two 32ft bale trailers, two 18ft and one 22ft grain trailers. Other lots include a 2005 Claas Lexion 540 combine showing 3,397 hours complete with 20ft header, a 2012 Massey Ferguson 2190 large square baler and a 2022 Pöttinger Servo 45M Plus five furrow plough. Sample potato equipment includes a 2002 Grimme SF1700DLS twin row self-propelled harvester, a 2013 Miedema MS2000 planter and a Grimme GT170S and CS150 destoner. Various other equipment from potato boxes to ridgers and irrigation systems, etc, are also catalogued.

Viewing takes place this Saturday 11 January from 11am to 3pm on-site in Hayestown (K45 K763), followed by the auction on 18 January. The full catalogue can be found on the LSL platform. For enquiries contact Hennessy Auctioneers directly.

This Claas Lexion 540 combine with 3,397 hours complete with a 20ft header will be up for grabs.

This Claas Arion 650 with 2,359 hours will be up for grabs.

This Deutz Fahr Warrier 6215 TTV complete with front linkage and PTO has only 2,635 hours on the clock.

This 2018 TwoseTW57-5 hedge cutter comes complete with joystick controls.

This Amazone UX4200 24m trailed sprayer is included in the auction.

Cross 6m ring roller.

2022 Pottinger Servo 45M Plus five furrow plough.