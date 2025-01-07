Our Young Stock Podcast sees us catch up with Co Westmeath man Andrew Bonham.

Hailing from a sheep farm near Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, Andrew talks about everything from his time spent studying agricultural engineering in IT Tralee through to his work placement with Leinster Farm Machines in Duleek, Co Meath, where he worked as a technician in the workshop.

A number of years later and a contrasting role in between, Andrew took up an opportunity in sales with John Deere dealers Meath Farm Machinery.

Andrew discusses what his typical day looks like, what he likes about the role and the trends and challenges experienced, as well as his outlook on the machinery sector for the coming year.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.

You can listen to the podcast here: