Farming organically since the late 1990s, John Purcell has built up his organic farming enterprise through the purchase and leasing of land to encompass circa 1,000 acres across the Cashel locality in Co Tipperary.
Cattle are purchased all year round, with no cows calving on the farm. The majority of stock are purchased direct from farms, with John having built up relationships with organic suckler farmers in the west of Ireland and throughout the country. Cattle are slaughtered all year round, with all feed-related inputs being produced on farm.
