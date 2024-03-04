In 2023, a total of 1.8bn in scheme payments was received by farmers around the country.

Cork received nearly €2m in farm scheme payments in 2023, more than any other county in the country, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has revealed.

Responding to a parliamentary question, Minister McConalogue supplied a county-by-county breakdown of total farm scheme payments for 2023, with Cork receiving over €195m across 20 schemes.

Second-highest total

Galway was the county with the second-highest farm scheme funding in 2023 (over €146m), followed by Mayo with nearly €136m.

In 2023, a total of €1.8bn in scheme payments was received by farmers around the country.

Over €112m in scheme payments was issued to farmers in Tipperary, while just under €112m was given to Kerry farmers.

Lowest

Dublin was the county that received the least amount of scheme monies in 2023 at €11m.

This was followed by Louth, where farmers were granted scheme funding of €22m last year and Carlow with €28m.

The schemes under which this funding was allocated were Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), Eco Scheme, Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS), Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS), Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC), Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), fodder, Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF), tillage top-up, Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS), Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), protein aid, National Dairy Beef Welfare, beef welfare, callows, Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), forestry, Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) and Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).