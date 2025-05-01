“The use of low emissions slurry spreading on farms avoided the release of 7,000t of ammonia to the atmosphere," said Eimear Cotter. \ Donal O'Leary

Ireland’s ammonia levels, for which agriculture accounts more than 99% of, has met the European Union’s (EU) emissions reduction targets for 2023.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published its 2023 assessment of five key air pollutants which affect air quality, health and the environment, which shows that there was a 4% decrease in ammonia emissions in 2023.

This was driven by an 18% reduction in nitrogen fertiliser use and increased use of low emissions slurry spreading which brought ammonia into compliance with the EU targets.

Director of the EPA’s office of evidence and assessment Eimear Cotter said that Ireland is on track to meet its 2030 EU emissions reductions targets for all five major pollutants.

“In particular, there is a welcome reduction in ammonia emissions in 2023, reflecting the impact and benefits of the on-farm adoption of a range of good farming practices driven and supported by national policies,” she said.

The reduction in ammonia emissions was driven in part by an 18% reduction in nitrogen fertiliser use. \ Donal O'Leary

“The use of low emissions slurry spreading on farms avoided the release of 7,000t of ammonia to the atmosphere. In addition, reduced fertiliser use contributed to reductions in ammonia emissions.”

Ireland was also in compliance with reduction targets for non-methane volatile organic compounds, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter in 2023.

Sulphur dioxide decreased by 21%, fine particulate matter by 11%, nitrogen oxides by 7% and non-methane volatile organic compounds by 4%.

Less fossil fuel use in power generation and residential heating has been key in reducing these emissions, according to the EPA.

Senior manager of EPA emissions statistics Dr Tomás Murray added that the move away from fossil fuel use can deliver multiple benefits across health, climate and environment in the coming years.

“It is encouraging that our latest assessment projects compliance across all five key air pollutants in relation to EU 2030 targets assuming ongoing and full implementation of relevant Government policies and measures.”

