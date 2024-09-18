Agricultural has expended the lowest share of its emissions ceiling compared with all other sectors, 61% of its emissions ceiling.

Ireland is on track to meet its first carbon budget target, according to new analysis by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI).

Its MaREI research centre for energy, climate and marine, said the results are “surprising”, as previous analysis concluded that Ireland was not on track to meet its first carbon budget.

In positive news for the sector, agriculture has expended the lowest share of its emissions ceiling compared with all other sectors, at 61%.

Electricity is the poorest-performing sector, using up 68% of its emissions ceiling.

The MaREI report warned that challenges remain.

“Looking ahead to 2024 and 2025, Ireland faces many challenges to remain within the overall statutory carbon budget one, despite being on track to date.

“Meeting carbon budget one requires an 8.25% average annual reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions in 2024 and 2025,” it said.

Agriculture needs to maintain emissions at 2023 levels in 2024 and 2025 to meet its emissions ceiling.

“Transport has the most significant challenge to meet its climate emissions ceiling, due to the scale of system inertia relative to the industry and electricity sector that also face challenges,” MaREI added.