A new phase of support for those who entered the Cessation of Turf Cutting Compensation Scheme is under consideration by the Department of Housing.

The scheme, which initially opened in 2011, pays turbary rights holders or property owners to cease turf cutting for domestic use on protected sites or facilitates a move to a non-designated bog, should they wish to continue and the move is deemed feasible.

It was initially opened only to those cutting turf on special areas of conservation (SAC), but was later extended to include natural heritage areas (NHA).

Annual payments for those ceasing turf cutting had started at €1,500 and have since grown to €1,839 this year.

These payments were to be provided for 15 years and 2025 will mark the 15th payment year for a number of SACs.

Those relocating are eligible for a €500 once-off legal payment.

Changed environment

“The environment has changed considerably since the conception of the Turf Cutting Compensation Scheme,” Minister of State at the Department of Housing with special responsibility for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan said in response to a question put by Independent TD Carol Nolan.

“My department is considering, in light of emerging policies, a new phase of support for existing scheme applicants.

“Once my department has fully considered this, it will inform those eligible applicants.”

Figures provided to the Irish Farmers Journal earlier this year show that over €65.5m had been paid out under the scheme up to the end of 2023.

Some 3,435 applicants had entered the scheme, including 77 new entrants in 2023.

The vast majority of those participating in the scheme have received the yearly compensation payment, rather than relocation to a non-designated bog.