Over €65.5m has been paid out to landowners with turbary or property rights under the Cessation of Turf Cutting Compensation Scheme since the scheme opened in 2011, according to the latest Department of Housing figures supplied to the Irish Farmers Journal.

These funds were issued to a total of 3,435 landowners in the scheme. The county with the largest number of participants is Galway, accounting for 22% of all landowners in the scheme.

Some 71 of these turbary rights or property holders joined the scheme last year and a further 11 entered in 2022.

The Cessation of Turf Cutting Compensation Scheme was opened to provide supports to turf cutters on certain designated lands who agreed to stop cutting turf to help the State meet its EU obligations to protect these environmentally sensitive sites.

In return, the scheme paid out an annual payment starting at €1,500 for 15 years, which would be index-linked to consumer prices. This index has increased to leave 2023’s payment at €1,758.

Some 130 designated bogs – 55 designated as a Special Area of Conservation and 75 as Natural Heritage Areas – are covered by the scheme.

Those applying can also seek relocation to an undesignated bog and 107 applicants have been relocated to-date, with another 177 having expressed an interest in relocation.

Successful applicants to the compensation scheme can opt to receive turf while waiting for confirmation of their relocation site.

Last year, the Department of Housing launched a €660,000 tender, seeking applications from turf suppliers capable of supplying 15t per year for home heating under the scheme.

Data

Last year also saw the beginning of an agreement, which will allow Department of Agriculture to share what was formerly Land Commission data on turbary rights with the Department of Housing.

Some of the data dates back to the early 1900s and may be used in administering the Cessation of Turf Cutting Compensation Scheme by identifying the landowners and turbary rights holders who qualify for payment.

It also allows for the data to be provided to Bord na Móna, to let turbary rights holders be notified of bog restoration programmes.