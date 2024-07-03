On Friday 21 June 2024 Carbery Macra members boarded a plane to the Royal Highland Show. While some members are frequent flyers, it was one member’s first time boarding a plane. The gang arrived early to Cork airport and flew through security and grabbed some food and drinks in the bar.

New excitement arose as each member of the group arrived. When we touched down in Edinburgh, we took a bus and walked to the accommodation, booked for us by secretary, Rachael Bateman. While some of the members headed for bed, some headed back out on the town.

We woke the next morning with great excitement for the day ahead. We jumped on the tram and headed for the showgrounds. From the minute we walked in the gate, there was a lift in the atmosphere.

There was every type of machinery you could think of, carnival games, excellent food stands and top-quality animals everywhere you looked. There were food stalls with so many tasters of shortbread, whiskey, ice-cream and fudge.

We watched our Scottish counterparts in the Young Farmers, take part in Stockman of the Year and Tug of War.

We saw pole climbing and farriers shoeing horses. Just after 6pm we started to head to the Hoolie - Derek Ryan, Lisa McHugh and Callum on his box. An ex-pat member studying in Edinburgh spotted the Carbery shirt and joined us for the night.

The line dancing skill of some of our Bantry and Caheragh members caught the eye of some Kenmare Macra members and the crowd and the craic only increased.

Derek finished the night singing You Don’t Have to Go Home (but You Can’t Stay Here). Not ones to outstay our welcome, we headed for the buses. With everyone in great spirits, a sing-song appeared to be the only way to pass the time on route to the city. Once we arrived there, we headed for Drop Kick Murphy’s, with the influx of showgoers and the locals there was a queue. However, the time passed quickly as we swapped stories of the day.

Live music, and rapid bar service as well as Macra members on a stag, some chatting and dancing meant we didn’t realise 3.30am had arrived and we were being thrown out on our ear.

Sunday morning saw more than a few members opting for late checkout. Some members headed back to the show, while others stayed in the city and more still headed for the zoo. As a member of the zoo group, we saw tigers, giraffes and gorals, not your standard West Cork fauna. We headed for the airport, enjoyed a nice dinner as a group and settled in to wait for the flight home. I have been in Macra a long time but few weekends have been as enjoyable as this. An incredible experience made possible by Carbery Macra. Fun, friends and happy memories abound from a wonderful trip to the Highland show.