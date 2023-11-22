Elaine Larrissy from An Post and IFA national returning officer Brian Rushe discussing the distribution of election packs to IFA members. For the first time, members can return their completed ballot at their branch AGM or they can post it back. The deadline for the return of ballots by post is Monday 11 December.

Almost 900 IFA branch AGMs have taken place across 29 county executives, where members could have cast their vote for the next president and deputy president of IFA.

The remaining AGMs will take place next week. All members have now received their voting packs.

IFA national returning officer Brian Rushe has renewed his appeal to members to have their say and use their vote.

“For this election, members have the option of bringing their vote in its return envelope to their branch meeting, or returning their vote by post,” he said.

For those members who have had their AGM, Brian Rushe reminded them that they can still cast their ballot, even if they didn’t get to their AGM.

With the Christmas post, he encouraged members to return their completed ballot in the freepost envelope as soon as possible.

In the running

Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton are running for president.

Alice Doyle and Pat Murphy are running for deputy president.

The National Count will be held on Tuesday 12 December in Castleknock Hotel.