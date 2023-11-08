Members of IFA in the southeast region met with Minister Mary Butler and MEP Billy Kelleher on Thursday, 2 November in Kilmeaden, Co Waterford, to discuss a number of issues affecting agriculture in the region and nationally.

In particular, the group highlighted the importance of the tillage sector to the region, and how the impact of the devastating harvest weather requires Government support to mitigate the significant losses farmers have incurred.

The IFA national grain committee is calling on Minister Charlie McConalogue to provide targeted financial support to tillage farmers most in need.

IFA held a recent meeting with the Minister and Department of Agriculture officials to discuss difficulties in the tillage sector at present.