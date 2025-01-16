Marina Conway, new head of woodland and land partnerships at Hometree. / Patrick Quinn

Marina Conway has been appointed as the new head of woodlands and land partnerships at Hometree.

Conway will lead the conservation charity’s efforts to restore ancient and long-established woodlands along Ireland's west coast, working closely with landowners, communities and policymakers.

Hometree CEO Matt Smith said that Marina's expertise made her a perfect fit the charity’s ambitious mission to restore and expand Ireland’s native woodlands.

“Marina’s deep understanding of forestry, combined with her leadership and passion for community-led conservation, will be instrumental in driving Hometree’s vision to create large-scale, resilient ecosystems for future generations,” he said.

“Right from the start, she will be supporting the team working on Hometree’s largest initiative, the wild Atlantic rainforest project.”

Career

Conway was the former CEO of Western Forestry Co-operative and has over two decades of experience in forestry, sustainable land management and climate change policy.

She will now work on developing large-scale, multi-stakeholder projects and advancing funding mechanisms to support nature restoration at scale.

“I am very excited about working with Hometree to restore and expand native woodlands along the west coast,” Conway said.

“I have been following their work over the years and look forward to helping them achieve their native woodland ambitions.”

