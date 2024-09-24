It is likely that forest owners with felling licences, especially for clearfells, will test the large sawlog market as sawmills will require an increase in domestic log supply since the suspension of imports from Scotland. \Donal Magner

Comparisons between log prices for the first half of 2023 and 2024 show little movement in standing log prices. The continued high imports of sawn timber from Sweden leave Irish saw millers with little room to increase productivity and price.

The suspension of log imports from Scotland, following the recent discovery of the large larch bark beetle will put pressure on Irish sawmills to increase prices if they are to maintain domestic and export market share for sawn construction, fencing and pallet products.

Prices for small logs or pulpwood remain strong at between €20 and €25/m3 according to the latest Wood Price Quarterly (WPQ) data (Table 1). The Irish Farmers Journal continues to receive calls from readers about disappointing revenue from first thinnings.

The WPQ figures demonstrate that a first thinning of good quality spruce should yield 50m3/ha and achieve between €1,000 and €1,300/ha. This may be lower in the case of long haulage distances to timber processors, but there are many outlets dotted around the country. These include sawmills, board mills, energy plants and stake producers, while pulpwood logs are also exported.

Prices for medium sized logs – pallet, fencing and light sawn products – are good, ranging from €35 to €45/m3, while large sawlog prices are in the €55 to €60/m3 range. It seems that private growers especially, believe that these prices are not strong enough. These equate to prices between €20,000 and €24,000/ha for good quality spruce yielding 400m3/ha. Forests that haven’t been thinned can yield up to 500m3/ha but sawlog content will be lower than thinned forests.

Forest owners with felling licences especially for clearfells are now likely to test the large sawlog market as sawmills will require between 150,000m3 and 250,000m3 of quality sawlog annually, which is no longer available from Scotland. This volume shortfall shouldn’t be significant if timber forecasts are realised.

The COFORD All-Ireland Roundwood Production Forecast predicts that the annual potential roundwood supply will increase to 6.8m m3 within 10 years. It is estimated that current log supply on the island is 5.7m m3 comprising private growers (2.4m m3), Coilllte (2.8m m3) and Northern Ireland (0.5m m3), so there should be sufficient logs, imports or no imports.

“Realising the current and future large increase in potential production will entail capital investment in forest roads, harvesting equipment, wood processing and also strategic investment in information initiatives for forest owners to build knowledge and market confidence so as to improve wood mobilisation,” Donal Whelan, technical director of the Irish Timber Growers Association said.

“There is an opportunity for growers and processors to work together to ensure the increase in timber supply from private forests is utilised and similarly to ensure sawmills, timber processors, and wood energy markets have a continued and consistent supply of roundwood to develop and build on their success,” he added. Whelan believes it is important that mobilising the growing timber supply from the private sector is made as efficient as possible for all parties to maximise returns for both forest owners and timber processors.

“ITGA is working in co-operation with parties in the supply chain to build this market knowledge and improve wood mobilisation through a number of initiatives that are being made available to all forest owners,” he said. “These include information on private market prices through the WPQ and an updated Template Tree Sales Agreement, both of which are aimed at improving growers’ knowledge of markets and facilitating wood mobilisation.”

The confidential WPQ survey is compiled by prof Amanda Sosa, UCD, as a log price collaboration with ITGA. Standard Roundwood Sales Forms for returning roundwood sales data to UCD can be obtained by emailing roundwooddatabase@ucd.ie

Final call for the RDS forestry awards and €12,000 prize fund

The deadline for submission for the RDS Irish Forest and Woodland Awards has been extended to Monday, 7 October

“With a prize fund of €12,000, the awards promote the economic, environmental and social benefits of good forestry and farming,” said Guillaume Coic, Sustainability and innovation project coordinator of the awards.

“Everyone with woodland is encouraged to enter as all woodlands, large or small, are of merit,” he added. “Judges will have the option to visit all short-listed entries over the coming months.” There are four prize categories for the awards, comprising silvicultural excellence, Teagasc farm forestry, community woodlands and native woodland conservation. The winner in each category will receive €2,000 and an RDS Trophy. Each runner-up will receive €1,000 and an RDS Certificate of Merit. The shortlist in each category will be announced in the Irish Farmers Journal, other national media, and on the RDS social media channels. Award winners will be announced at the 2025 RDS Spring Agriculture and Forestry Awards ceremony, which will take place in the RDS Concert Hall early next year.

To enter visit www.rds.ie/agriculture/forestry or via email from Forestry@rds.ie.

You can also contact the RDS at 087 1877253 or email guillaume.coic@rds.ie

Forest food and fungal foray

ITGA and IForUT are organising a foraging day this Friday ?on Clonad Woodlands, Tullamore Co Offaly beginning at 10.15am. Entry is free but due to location, numbers may be limited so pre-booking is requested by email to office@itga.ie Those registered will be notified of the meeting point with directions. Experts will be on hand to guide the walk through Clonad and identify edible plants, berries, fruits and mushrooms.

Maria Cullen, a leading mycologist and expert in forest fungi, will identify the various mushrooms during the walk and outline what to consider when mushroom picking. Mary Bulfin, a local wild food expert, will identify potential forest foods and berries and other wild plants available in Clonad.