Ampertaine Teus topped the trade at the NI Limousin club sale in Ballymena Mart.

Ampertaine Teus, an August 2022 born bull from Co Derry breeder James McKay, sold to 17,000gns in Ballymena Mart on Saturday, setting a new record price for a bull sold at a society sale in NI.

Sired by Ampertaine Foreman, Teus took the junior and supreme championships prior to the sale.

Gleneagle Trooper from John O’Kane, Garvagh was the second highest priced animal at 8,500gns followed by 5,600gns for Ian Davidson, Larne.

Stirling

On Monday, the Robson family led the way for NI breeders at the British Simmental Society sale in Stirling with 13,000gns paid for Kilbride Farm Nebulus.

Born in September 2022, Nebulus was sired by Kilbride Farm Jetstream and is out of Kilbride Farm Eunice.

Robert McWilliams, Swatragh was amongst the leading prices for Charolais animals with the May 2022 born Stranagone Topdog selling for 10,500gns.

Chestnutt bull sales

On Friday, Ballymena Mart also held the annual sale of pedigree bulls from Victor and David Chestnutt, Bushmills.

Five Angus bulls averaged £3,801 with a top price of 4,300gns, while 10 Charolais bulls averaged £3,875 with the top priced lot making 4,800gns.

Read more

Goldie takes the Golden ticket in Stirling