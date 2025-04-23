Australia's main export market for beef is the US.

Despite signing a free trade deal with the UK, which came into effect at the end of May 2023, Australia has not come close to achieving initial expected trade volumes for beef, official government figures show.

Australian data confirms that out of a tariff-free beef quota of 20,600t available in 2023, Australia only fulfilled 8% of this total. In 2024, the available quota increased to 43,300t, with the southern hemisphere country only able to fulfil 13%.

In 2025, Australians can export over 50,000t of beef to the UK, tariff free.

Across the first two months of 2025, UK data shows it imported just 1,157t of Australian beef.

While that figure is more than double the same period in 2024 and leaves Australia the third largest beef importer into the UK, it is still only 4.4% of total fresh beef imports.

UK beef imports continue to be dominated by the Republic of Ireland, which accounts for nearly 80% of the total. Poland is next with 1,854t, ahead of Australia, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Across the first two months of 2025, total fresh beef imports into the UK are down 12% at 26,267t.

UK beef exports are also down over the same period, with 10,804t shipped, most of which goes to France, the Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands.

Sheepmeat

Imports of sheepmeat into the UK across the first two months of 2025 are up 12% on the same period in 2024.

Out of total imports of 11,520t, three-quarters is frozen product, mainly from the southern hemisphere.

New Zealand frozen sheepmeat exports to the UK in the first two months of 2025 are up 21% to 5,538t, while Australian exports are up 15% to 2,227t.