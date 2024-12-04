Bomaz Kenobi 8823, a paternal sister to Bomaz Kettle who tops the UK Holstein PLI list.

Bomaz Kettle is the top-placed UK Holstein sire based on daughter-proven Profitable Lifetime Index (£PLI) in new rankings published by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

The top-ranked sire possesses some of the highest milk components available within the Holstein breed and now has a PLI of £847.

Genosource Captain slips to second on a PLI of £799 with Westcoast River ranked third on a PLI of £782.

Making his debut on the top 10 list is Bomaz Platt in fourth with an index of £779, just ahead of Hul-Stein Cowboy.

The top-ranked young genomic sire is Denovo 20893 Harmony with a PLI of £928, ahead of T-Spruce Denovo Zest, a paternal half-brother of the number one sire, with a PLI of £920.

Denovo 20723 Columbia and Denovo 20771 Segment rank third and fourth with Badger Siemers Day Trip completing the top five.

Read more

Martin McElearney elected chair of IFA dairy committee