The number of dog attacks on livestock in NI doubled in 2023 when compared to the previous two years, figures released by NFU Mutual show.

In total across NI, animals worth an estimated £147,000 were either severely injured or killed by dogs last year.

The rural insurer has urged dog owners to be more responsible, with a UK survey of over 1,100 owners showing that 68% let their dogs off their leads when in the countryside, yet under half said their pet will come back when called.

“All dogs are capable of chasing, attacking and killing farm animals, regardless of breed, size or temperament,” said Martin Malone from NFU Mutual.

He added that when an attack occurs, it is important that people accept responsibility and report the incident to the local farmer and council dog wardens.