This pen of August-born Blue heifer calves sold for £440 each.

Weanlings and drop calves were highly sought after in Ballymena Mart last Friday, boosting sale prices as a result. In the calf ring, 380 animals went under the hammer, with buyers competing hard for strong-framed calves coming close to weaning. Topping the bull calf trade at £560 was a Charolais bred animal with the same price paid for a weaned Angus bull.

Blue bull calves sold to £460 for well-developed lots born back in August and September, with October lots regularly making over £300.

Angus calves also made similar money for animals born in October, with November born calves making just over the £200 mark. Friesian bull calves topped £205 for animals weaned off milk.

Heifer calves

Topping the market for heifer calves at £620 was a Limousin animal, again weaned off milk. Angus calves on the point of weaning sold to £500, with September-born Blue heifers making £440, a price matched by Charolais-bred heifers.

Weanlings

A smaller entry of weanlings were a sharp trade, with buyers most active for Charolais and Limousin-sired animals from 350kg to 400kg.

Bullocks under 300kg sold to a peak of 400p/kg, or £1,040 for a Charolais weighing 260kg, with a 280kg Limousin making £1,110. The main run of prices ran from 325p to 370p/kg.

Bullocks weighing 300kg to 350kg made £1,200 for a 330kg Charolais with Limousin-cross males topping £1,140 for a 350kg lot. Simmental bullocks topped £960 for a 320kg lot. Bullocks weighing over 350kg made £1,340 for a 360kg Limousin, while a 490kg Charolais topped the trade at £1,550.

Heifers

Light heifers under 300kg sold to £1,110 for a 290kg Limousin, with the main run of animals making 320p/kg to 360p/kg.

Heifers weighing upwards to 350kg sold to £1,190 for a 310kg Limousin, with heavier lots making £1,120 for a 400kg Charolais-bred animal.

Shorthorn heifers made £1,050 for a 400kg lot and Simmentals topped out at £890 for a 360kg animal.

This pen of August-born Blue bull calves sold for £340 each.

This Charolais bullock, born March 2023 and weighing 390kg, sold for £1,210.

This Limousin bullock, born March 2023 and weighing 345kg, sold for £1,180.

This Charolais bullock, born February 2023 and weighing 355kg, sold for £1,130.

This September-born Charolais heifer calf sold for £365.

This Charolais bullock, born May 2023 and weighing 325kg, sold for £1,030.

This September-born Charolais bull calf sold for £340.

This Limousin bullock, born March 2023 and weighing 360kg, sold for £1,240.

This Shorthorn bullock, born March 2023 and weighing 360kg, sold for £1,190.

This Charolais heifer, born May 2023 and weighing 285kg, sold for 900.

This Simmental bullock, born February 2023 and weighing 375kg, sold for £980.

