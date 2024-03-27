The latest bovine TB statistics published by DAERA continue to show a slight falling off in the disease compared to the record levels seen in mid-2023. / Philip Doyle

In January 2024, there were 178 new reactor herds, compared to 204 in the same month last year. The number of cattle taken off farms after a positive TB test was 1,592, down nearly 200 head from the 1,791 reactors in January 2023. Annual herd incidence (the number of new reactor herds as a proportion that tested) at the start of this year stands at 9.97%, compared to the 10.83% recorded last July.

Disease levels may continue to drop throughout 2024 as history tells us the rates of TB tend to go in cycles, with peaks followed by troughs two to three years later. But what is also clear from the data over the last 12 years is the peaks are gradually getting higher and the troughs are not as shallow as before.

As a result, the latest disease statistics are not any cause for optimism and they must not distract from the need to deal with the chronic level of TB infection seen in the local badger population. While it is right that new Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir is given time to assess all options, this wildlife issue cannot be allowed to drift for another year.

Reactor values

Meanwhile, we await to see what DAERA decides to do around potential cuts to TB reactor values. Farmers correctly point out that while they get paid 100% of stock value, there are all those hidden costs, including time, loss of income, the stress on animals and likelihood of injuries or abortions.

Many farmers who have suffered recent breakdowns also carry added stock such as older cows or replacement heifers, in case they suffer a new outbreak. This puts more pressure on housing, on fodder stocks and on slurry capacity. There is an environmental cost associated with TB that rarely gets a mention.