Over half of all applicants to the latest tranche of the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) higher level have been unsuccessful, DAERA has confirmed.

A department spokesperson said 511 applications were received for the eighth tranche of the scheme and 250 letters of offer were subsequently issued to successful applicants.

“The main aim was to ensure that the most valuable habitats are being protected. Therefore, applications were prioritised based on environmental benefit and all applications which included Tier 1 and Tier 2 land (designated land) received a letter of offer,” the spokesperson said.

Tier 1 land includes the likes of Special Area of Conservation (SAC), and Tier 2 is mainly sites that are designated as Areas of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI).

Development of a new agri environment scheme for NI, known as Farming With Nature, has been hit with delays as pilot projects were initially planned for late 2023.

“Elements of the Farming with Nature Package are planned to open for application in 2025, subject to Ministerial approval,” the DAERA spokesperson said.