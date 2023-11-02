This Limousin heifer, born November 2021, is due in November with a heifer calf to EBY and was sold for £4,100.

A packed house at Markethill Mart resulted in a red-hot trade at the third annual sale of in-calf heifers from Martin Tumilty, Annaclone, on Thursday 26 October.

Adding in additional competition from online buyers, a frenzy of bidding interest drove prices to a whopping average of £3,830 across 53 lots, giving a 96% clearance rate.

With a super show of suckler replacements on offer, the overwhelming majority of animals were purchased by repeat customers.

Limousin sires

All heifers forwarded were served to proven easy-calving Limousin sires, Elderberry Galahad (EBY), Ewdenvale Ivor, Brooklands Marco and Loyal, with 40 lots carrying heifer calves as a result of a sexed semen insemination programme.

Heifers were vaccinated for BVD and Lepto, as well as being mineral bolused and scanned, with each pregnancy being sexed.

Trade toppers

Topping the trade at £8,500 was an April 2021-born Charolais heifer exhibiting a strong Belgian Blue influence, up £4,000 from the top-priced animal last year. She is due on 21 December with a heifer calf sired by Loyal.

This Charolais heifer, born April 2021, is due in December with a heifer calf to Loyal and sold for £8,500.

Hot on her heels was the next lot into the ring, a March 2021-born purebred Limousin, carrying a heifer calf sired by Ivor. Due in early January 2024, she made £6,900.

This Limousin heifer, born March 2021, is due in January with a heifer calf to Ivor and sold for £6,900.

Next up at £6,800 was a May 2021-born Belgian Blue heifer. A former Allams breed champion as a calf, she is due a heifer calf on 27 November to EBY.

This Blue heifer, born May 2021, is due in November with a heifer calf to EBY and sold for £6,800.

A roan Blue-cross Limousin heifer carrying a bull calf to Ivor and due in March 2024 sold for £5,800, while another Blue roan animal carrying a heifer to the same sire, but due on 14 December, commanded £5,700.

This Blue heifer, born April 2021, is due in December with a heifer calf to EBY and sold for £5,600.

This was followed by £5,600 on two occasions, firstly for a Limousin-cross Blue heifer, due on 27 December to Loyal with a heifer calf, and again, for a Blue heifer carrying to EBY.

Sale overview

Overall, one heifer made over £8,000, another two animals made over £6,000, seven made above £5,000, three lots sold above £4,000 and 38 heifers sold for above £3,000.

This Charolais heifer, born May 2021, is due in November with a bull calf to Marco and sold for £3,500.

This Charolais heifer, born June 2021, is due in November with a heifer calf to EBY and sold for £3,600.

This Charolais heifer, born January 2021, is due in November with a heifer calf to EBY and sold for £3,600.

This Limousin heifer, born January 2021, is due in December with a heifer calf to Loyal and sold for £3,600.

This Limousin heifer, born April 2021, is due in December with a heifer calf to Loyal and sold for £3,700.

This Limousin heifer, born February 2021, is due in November with a bull calf to Marco and sold for £3,450.

This Limousin heifer, born in May 2021, is due in December with a heifer calf to Ivor and sold for £3,400.

