Suckler replacements are in high demand at special sales this autumn.

Suckler replacements sold to £18,000 for a maiden heifer at the latest on-farm production sale from Nelson and James Alexander, Randalstown.

Topping the sale was a Belgian Blue heifer sired by Dartagnan, born in April 2023 and tipping the scales at 690kg. This was followed by the £11,000 paid for another maiden heifer born in December 2022.

In-calf heifers at the sale peaked at £7,500 for a Limousin-cross animal born June 2021 and due in February 2025.

Overall, 10 heifers with calves at foot averaged £4,070 while 134 in-calf heifers and maidens averaged £3,996, with five bulls at £2,800.

Tumilty sale

Last week, the annual sale of breeding heifers from Charlie and Martin Tumilty averaged £4,090 across 50 lots with a 98% clearance, an increase on the 2023 average of £3,830.

Prices peaked at £10,000 for a Blue heifer, up from last year’s high point of £8,500 with other noted lots making £7,100 and £7,000 and nine lots making £4,000 to £6,000.

Read more

Beef prices: factory agents anxious for cattle