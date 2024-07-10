Lakeland Dairies is the first processor to set a price for June milk in Northern Ireland.

Lakeland increases price for June supplies

Lakeland Dairies has announced a 0.5p/l increase to its base milk price for June, leaving suppliers on a starting price of 35.8p/l.

Making the announcement, the co-op said the market remains largely similar to last month, with no significant changes in the supply demand balance.

Meanwhile in Britain, base prices continue to increase with a number of processors paying above 40p/l for August.

Leprino Foods will pay 40.5p/l, although that is for milk at a base of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein.

Adjusting back to Leprino’s NI base of 3.85% and 3.19% and factoring in milk collection, would bring that base below 38p/l.

Barbers will pay 40.65p/l and since the start of the year, the Somerset-based cheese company has increased its base by 5.5p/l. First Milk is raising its August base by 0.7p to 41p/l.

MPI

At this week’s Dutch Dairy Board auction, butter fell €50 to €6,650/t, with skim milk powder down by a similar amount to €2,360/t. However, whole milk powder increased by €50 to €3,810/t.

Following the recent price drop at the bimonthly New Zealand GDT auction, the latest milk price indicator (MPI) published by the UFU has eased by 0.15p to 36.06p/l.

Read more

Average dairy farmer earning €5.76 an hour, ICMSA says