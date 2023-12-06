Peak AltaOrvar is an AltaZeolite son and is out of an AltaPlinko dam.

A new bull, Peak AltaOrvar, has taken the top spot in the latest ranking of UK genomic Holstein bulls by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.

The AltaZeolite son, who is out of an AltaPlinko dam, takes the lead in the rankings with a Profitable Lifetime Index (PLI) of £925.

The former number one bull, Denovo 2776 Leeds, has moved into second position with a revised PLI of £901. Close behind with a PLI of £897 is third ranked bull Peak AltaMorpheus.

Wilra SSI Faneca Ebersol (PLI £889) and Progenesis AltaVandyke (£887) are in fourth and fifth positions respectively in the latest genomic rankings.

In the daughter proven Holstein rankings, Genosource Captain takes the number one spot with a PLI of £814.

Captain was a long running leader in the genomic rankings and is now the top-proven bull, with 180 daughters milking in the UK adding to his figures.

Another debutant in the proven Holstein list, FB Kenobi Targaryen (PLI £808) is in second place.

Westcoast River comes in at third in the rankings, with a PLI of £789.