Show Judge, David Booth, with winners Premier Breeder / Premier Exhibitor, Paul family, with handlers Andrew Kennedy and Adam Torrens, and with John Murphy of sponsor Tirlán

The 2024 show season kicked off for dairy breeders last weekend with the 12th annual Emerald Expo taking place in the Virginia Show Centre in Co Cavan. The Expo is possibly the biggest and best all breed dairy show in Ireland and attracts exhibitors and spectators from every corner of the country each year.

Junior championship

Calf classes were strong throughout Saturday’s show, with the largest class of the day comprising of 10 entries in the Confined Youngstock class which was confined to members of the Breffni Oriel, North Eastern, West Midlands and Donegal Clubs.

Show Champion, 'Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3' with (from left) Will Jones, show Judge David Booth, handler Phillip Jones, and Kate Jones, IHFA Emerald Expo 2024, Saturday April 27, at the Virginia Show Centre, Co. Cavan.

Taking top spot in the junior championship was January 2023-born, Hallow Sidekick Twizzle from Philip Jones.

The reserve championship went to the July 2023-born Ellys KD Rhapsody exhibited by Steven and Maria McLoughlin with Greenlea Kalo Oceane 1793 an in-calf heifer from Padraic Greenan taking Honourable Mention.

Intermediate championship

For the intermediate championship, first and second prize winners from both heifer in mik classes were invited to parade for judge David Booth once again.

Show Judge, David Booth, with winners of the Junior Champion & Reserve, sponsored by FBD; Reserve Champion with handler Brendan Greenan; Junior Champion with handler, Will Jones; Honourable Mention with handler Steve McLoughlin; and Conor McGovern of sponsor FBD.

The championship spot was awarded to the first prize winning junior heifer, Slatabogie Doral All Rich Red from Alan and Leanne Paul with the first placed senior heifer, Lisnalty Balertwine from Paul Hannan in Reserve. Honorable ention in the intermediate section went to the senior heifer, Desmond Chief Pledge exhibited by Martin O’Sullivan. Slatabogie Doral All Rich Red was later crowned the Red and White Champion which was a new prize for this year’s event.

Senior championship

In front of a packed ringside, judge David Booth welcomed all first and second prize winners from the milking Holstein classes back to the ring to be judged one last time. After a short parade around the show ring, he selected his top six to remain for his senior championship.

The final six included:

Slatabogie Doral All Rich Red – intermediate champion – Alan and Leanne Paul.

Eedy Alchemy Barbie – 1st Senior 3yr Old – Robert, Sylvia, Jason and Laura Helen.

Lisnalty Inka Ideal 609 – 1st 4 Year Old – Paul Hannan.

Aliann Pepper Lila Z – 1st 5 Year Old – Alan and Leanne Pau.l

Evergreen Susie Mist 26 RC – 2nd 5 Year Old – Liam and Sandra Murphy.

Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 – 1st Mature Cow – Philip Jones.

Securing the Overall Championship was Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 from Philip and Linda Jones from Co Wexford.

Coloured breed championship

The junior Coloured Breed Championship was awarded to Rathard Choco Dream d’Chalain, a Jersey exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes from Co Cork.

Show Judge David Booth, with winners of the Handler Championship sponsored by FBD; Honourable Mention Sarah Williamson; Champion Will Jones; Reserve Champion Rachel Corley; IHFA Emerald Expo 2024, Saturday April 27, at the Virginia Show Centre, Co. Cavan.

The Coloured Breed championship for 2024 was awarded to the Jersey Heifer in Milk, Rathard Kasey exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes with Euro Joel Prince standing in Reserve.

Kingdom Barca Lisa from the Co Kerry based herd of Daniel and Emer Curtin took Honourable Mention in this section.

Best group of three animals

Another highlight of the day saw six groups of three step forward to be judged in the best group of three class. Paul Hannan of the Lisnalty Herd from Crecora, Co Limerick won the Best Group of Three Females Owned by Exhibitor class.

Premier breeder and premier exhibitor

The Premier Breeder and Premier Exhibitor awards are a special event at shows such as the Emerald Expo that recognise the hard work and dedication put in by both breeders and exhibitors.

Taking the plaudits at this year’s show for both the Premier Breeder and Premier Exhibitor awards was Alan and Leanne Paul from Mahera, Northern Ireland.

Speaking after this year’s show, IHFA Chief Executive Laurence Feeney thanked all exhibitors in attendance and he congratulated all involved in the show.

He paid tribute to Show Director Richard Whelan and the Emerald Expo organising committee.

The Paul Brothers, Maghera NI in the Group of 3 Classes. Cody (9), Jamie (8) and Dylan (8).